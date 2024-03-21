Robert W. Baird lifts Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coherus Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: CHRS] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.48 at the close of the session, up 1.22%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, CHRS reached a trading volume of 3853741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRS shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Coherus Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Coherus Biosciences Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CHRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coherus Biosciences Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07.

How has CHRS stock performed recently?

Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, CHRS shares dropped by -4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coherus Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Insider trade positions for Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS]

The top three institutional holders of CHRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.