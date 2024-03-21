Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] moved up 0.98: Why It’s Important

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [NYSE: MUFG] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $10.31. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 11:30 AM that MUFG continues to strategically invest in Leveraged Credit business with key new hire.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today that Jordan Hollander has joined the bank as a Director on the High Yield Credit Research team, jointly reporting to Tim Fischer and Todd Bondy, Co-Heads of Leveraged Credit Sales & Trading.

Jordan has 18 years of investing experience throughout the capital structure as well as five years of experience in corporate finance and investment banking with a proven track record of returns on both the buy-side and sell-side. He joins MUFG from Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) America where he was a Senior High Yield Analyst. Prior to that role, he held positions at Deutsche Bank and Jefferies.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stock has also loss -0.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MUFG stock has inclined by 22.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.71% and gained 19.74% year-on date.

The market cap for MUFG stock reached $122.49 billion, with 12.01 billion shares outstanding and 11.88 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 3199131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $10.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91.

MUFG stock trade performance evaluation

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.40 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.69, while it was recorded at 10.25 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR go to 13.20%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MUFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MUFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.