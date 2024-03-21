Market cap of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] reaches 170.64M – now what?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: XFOR] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.02. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM that X4 Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on March 21, 2024.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 from the United States or 1-201-389-0879 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 13744107. The live webcast will be accessible through the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the completion of the call, a webcast replay will be available on the website.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also gained 21.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XFOR stock has inclined by 46.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.42% and gained 21.65% year-on date.

The market cap for XFOR stock reached $170.64 million, with 121.67 million shares outstanding and 121.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, XFOR reached a trading volume of 3137480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $3.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2023, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on XFOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

XFOR stock trade performance evaluation

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.17. With this latest performance, XFOR shares gained by 14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8780, while it was recorded at 0.9359 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1531 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.81 and a Current Ratio set at 5.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XFOR.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XFOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XFOR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.