Market cap of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] reaches 830.27M – now what?

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] price surged by 3.10 percent to reach at $0.19.

The one-year RWT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.33. The average equity rating for RWT stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWT shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Redwood Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Redwood Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on RWT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwood Trust Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

RWT Stock Performance Analysis:

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, RWT shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

RWT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redwood Trust Inc. go to 29.74%.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RWT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RWT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RWT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.