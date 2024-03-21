Market cap of Matterport Inc [MTTR] reaches 606.27M – now what?

Matterport Inc [NASDAQ: MTTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.52%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Matterport 3D Digital Twins Power Asia’s Largest Virtual Art Exhibition Platform, ARTOGO.

ARTOGO uses Matterport’s digital twin platform to create hundreds of extraordinary pay-to-visit virtual exhibits that have attracted over four million visits to digital art exhibitions.

Over the last 12 months, MTTR stock dropped by -25.00%. The one-year Matterport Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.07. The average equity rating for MTTR stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $606.27 million, with 310.06 million shares outstanding and 266.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, MTTR stock reached a trading volume of 3237303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Matterport Inc [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $3.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Matterport Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

MTTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Matterport Inc [MTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, MTTR shares dropped by -23.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.95 for Matterport Inc [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2003, while it was recorded at 1.8500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5353 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matterport Inc Fundamentals:

Matterport Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.35 and a Current Ratio set at 9.56.

MTTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matterport Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTTR.

Matterport Inc [MTTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MTTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MTTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.