Market cap of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] reaches 330.22M – now what?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AQST] price plunged by -15.64 percent to reach at -$0.83. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 9:49 PM that Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $75 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

Leerink Partners and Piper Sandler are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The one-year AQST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.92. The average equity rating for AQST stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQST shares is $8.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53.

AQST Stock Performance Analysis:

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.19. With this latest performance, AQST shares gained by 70.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 468.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.24.

AQST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQST.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AQST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AQST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.