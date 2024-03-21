Market Analysts see Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] falling to $1.50. Time to buy?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [NASDAQ: TSHA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.97%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Taysha Gene Therapies Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate and Clinical Updates.

Data from first adult patient in REVEAL Phase 1/2 trial showed TSHA-102 (low dose, 5.7×1014 total vg) was well-tolerated with no treatment-emergent SAEs as of 35-week assessment, with sustained improvement across key efficacy measures at decreased steroid levels and new improvement in RSBQ at month six.

Over the last 12 months, TSHA stock rose by 314.57%. The one-year Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.24. The average equity rating for TSHA stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $553.40 million, with 186.96 million shares outstanding and 128.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, TSHA stock reached a trading volume of 24466998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSHA shares is $6.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $23 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $3, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on TSHA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSHA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

TSHA Stock Performance Analysis:

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.97. With this latest performance, TSHA shares gained by 37.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 314.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.30 for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 1.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taysha Gene Therapies Inc Fundamentals:

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.06 and a Current Ratio set at 4.06.

TSHA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSHA.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TSHA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TSHA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TSHA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.