Market Analysts see Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [NYSE: EDR] gained 3.37% or 0.83 points to close at $25.47 with a heavy trading volume of 5463040 shares. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Endeavor Announces Q1 2024 Cash Dividend.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor” or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend in an aggregate amount of approximately $27 million. The dividend to Endeavor’s Class A common stockholders, following the distribution from Endeavor Operating Company to the Company, will be $0.06 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 29, 2024 to Class A common stockholders of record as of March 15, 2024.

Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Endeavor based on its consideration of various factors, such as its results of operations, financial condition, market conditions, earnings, cash flow requirements, restrictions in our debt agreements and legal requirements and other factors that Endeavor deems relevant.

The daily chart for EDR points out that the company has recorded 13.91% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, EDR reached to a volume of 5463040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $29.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on EDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 49.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

Trading performance analysis for EDR stock

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, EDR shares gained by 6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.44, while it was recorded at 25.00 for the last single week of trading, and 23.18 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc go to 26.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]

The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.