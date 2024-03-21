Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR [KC] fell -1.06% so far this year. What now?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: KC] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 16.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.74. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 8:57 AM that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “In 2023, we continued to uphold the principle of high-quality and sustainable development and have accomplished significant achievements. During the year, we continued to optimize our business mix, and have exhibited remarkable agility in embracing the advent of the AIGC era. We increasingly tapped into the structural and tangible opportunities of AI related cloud computing demands within the Xiaomi and Kingsoft ecosystem, while partnering with well-known independent AI unicorns in long-term strategic cooperation, altogether contributing approximately 8% of revenues from public cloud services in the fourth quarter 2023. In terms of technology, we founded our AI research center, and have launched our Model as a Services (MaaS) mutual trust dedicated zone solutions, which was pioneered in data security features of MaaS solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5220542 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR stands at 7.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.67%.

The market cap for KC stock reached $883.16 million, with 236.14 million shares outstanding and 236.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, KC reached a trading volume of 5220542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR [KC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $4.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5.10, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on KC stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KC shares from 8.50 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

How has KC stock performed recently?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR [KC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.31. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 40.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR [KC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings analysis for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR [KC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KC.

Insider trade positions for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR [KC]

