Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] Is Currently 2.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Intuitive Machines Inc [NASDAQ: LUNR] gained 2.09% or 0.12 points to close at $5.61 with a heavy trading volume of 3298068 shares. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:39 PM that Intuitive Machines Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-451-6152, international callers may use 1-201-389-0879, and request to join the Intuitive Machines earnings call. A live webcast of the earnings conference call can also be accessed here.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The daily chart for LUNR points out that the company has recorded 37.04% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.07M shares, LUNR reached to a volume of 3298068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Intuitive Machines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Intuitive Machines Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on LUNR stock.

Trading performance analysis for LUNR stock

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95. With this latest performance, LUNR shares dropped by -49.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intuitive Machines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuitive Machines Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]

The top three institutional holders of LUNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LUNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LUNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.