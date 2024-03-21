Honda Motor ADR [HMC] Revenue clocked in at $137.67 billion, up 19.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Honda Motor ADR [NYSE: HMC] price surged by 0.62 percent to reach at $0.23.

The one-year HMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.67. The average equity rating for HMC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Honda Motor ADR [HMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMC shares is $39.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Honda Motor ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Honda Motor ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honda Motor ADR is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

HMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Honda Motor ADR [HMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, HMC shares gained by 7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.23 for Honda Motor ADR [HMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.31, while it was recorded at 36.33 for the last single week of trading, and 32.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Honda Motor ADR Fundamentals:

Honda Motor ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

HMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honda Motor ADR go to 13.20%.

Honda Motor ADR [HMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.