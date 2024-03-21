Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] Stock trading around $13.27 per share: What’s Next?

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: HR] price surged by 0.76 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Planned Retirement of Two Directors and 2024 Nominees.

Current directors W. Bradley Blair, II, Vice Chairman, and Edward H. Braman will be retiring from service on the Board of Directors upon the completion of their current terms of office. Accordingly, they have not been nominated to stand for election at the 2024 annual meeting.

The one-year HR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.92. The average equity rating for HR stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $16.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $19 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.12.

HR Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.07 for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.06, while it was recorded at 13.13 for the last single week of trading, and 16.41 for the last 200 days.

HR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -109.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.