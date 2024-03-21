Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] Stock trading around $14.06 per share: What’s Next?

Geo Group, Inc. [NYSE: GEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.41% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.31%. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM that The GEO Group Announces Five-Year Contract to Provide Air Operations Support Services for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, GEO Transport, Inc. (“GTI”) has been awarded a five-year contract, inclusive of option periods, to provide air operations support services on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”), as a subcontractor to CSI Aviation, Inc. (“CSI Aviation”) which has been selected by ICE as the prime contractor. CSI Aviation is a veteran-owned aviation services company, founded in 1979, with a long-standing record as a leading provider of aviation support services to the U.S. federal government. GTI first began providing air operations support services to ICE as a subcontractor to CSI Aviation, under a nine-month emergency contract starting in July of 2023. The new five-year contract is expected to generate approximately $25 million in annualized revenues for GEO.

George C. Zoley, GEO’s Executive Chairman, said, “Our GTI transportation division has a long-standing record providing secure transportation services for our government agency partners across the United States. The award of this new five-year contract to provide air operations support services on behalf of ICE is a testament to GTI’s service delivery and safety record since its founding in 2007. We look forward to continuing to work with CSI Aviation as we jointly deliver high-quality services under this important contract.”.

Over the last 12 months, GEO stock rose by 86.23%. The one-year Geo Group, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.68. The average equity rating for GEO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.77 billion, with 126.09 million shares outstanding and 118.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, GEO stock reached a trading volume of 4312323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $14.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Geo Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $10 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Geo Group, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geo Group, Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.37.

GEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.31. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 17.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.21 for Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.72, while it was recorded at 13.13 for the last single week of trading, and 9.21 for the last 200 days.

GEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Geo Group, Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geo Group, Inc. go to 15.00%.

Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.