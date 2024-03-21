Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] Is Currently 1.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] gained 1.07% or 0.29 points to close at $27.35 with a heavy trading volume of 3861529 shares. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM that New Survey by DACFP and Franklin Templeton Digital Assets Finds that Nearly Sixty Percent of Financial Advisors Recommend Crypto to Clients.

Financial advisors provide perspectives about the role of digital assets in client portfolios.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Nearly three in five (59%) financial advisors say they recommend that clients allocate a portion of their assets to crypto, according to a December 2023 survey conducted by the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals and sponsored by Franklin Templeton Digital Assets.

The daily chart for BEN points out that the company has recorded 4.27% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 3861529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $27.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $24, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources, Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.61.

Trading performance analysis for BEN stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.41, while it was recorded at 27.04 for the last single week of trading, and 26.43 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Resources, Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources, Inc. go to 9.65%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]

The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.