For Valero Energy Corp. [VLO], Analyst sees a rise to $210. What next?

Valero Energy Corp. [NYSE: VLO] closed the trading session at $169.57. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Valero Energy Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on April 25, 2024.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on April 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2024 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at investorvalero.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.44 percent and weekly performance of 6.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, VLO reached to a volume of 3948849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $156.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $130, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. kept a Hold rating on VLO stock. On August 15, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for VLO shares from 160 to 152.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corp. is set at 4.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

VLO stock trade performance evaluation

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 25.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.25 for Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.44, while it was recorded at 165.27 for the last single week of trading, and 130.69 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Valero Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corp. posted 8.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 7.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO.

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.