For SharkNinja Inc. [SN], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

SharkNinja Inc. [NYSE: SN] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $59.59.

SharkNinja Inc. stock has also gained 2.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SN stock has inclined by 18.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.88% and gained 16.45% year-on date.

The market cap for SN stock reached $8.29 billion, with 139.08 million shares outstanding and 60.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 931.31K shares, SN reached a trading volume of 3420547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SharkNinja Inc. [SN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SN shares is $64.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SN stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for SharkNinja Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for SharkNinja Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SharkNinja Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SN in the course of the last twelve months was 52.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

SN stock trade performance evaluation

SharkNinja Inc. [SN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, SN shares gained by 13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.88% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.31 for SharkNinja Inc. [SN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.28, while it was recorded at 58.37 for the last single week of trading.

SharkNinja Inc. [SN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SharkNinja Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

SharkNinja Inc. [SN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.