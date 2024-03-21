Evercore ISI lifts Avantor Inc. [AVTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Avantor Inc. [NYSE: AVTR] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.78. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Avantor® Celebrates Supplier Award Honorees at 2024 European Sales Conference.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, recognized supplier excellence across a range of categories and products at its 2024 European Sales Conference in Lisbon, Portugal earlier this month. The event brought together Avantor’s European sales organization and the Company’s supplier partners and focused on collaboration to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

As part of the event, the Avantor Supplier Award honorees were celebrated for distinguished product quality, collaboration, operational excellence, marketing, and overall performance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5167171 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avantor Inc. stands at 1.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.90%.

The market cap for AVTR stock reached $17.49 billion, with 676.60 million shares outstanding and 660.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, AVTR reached a trading volume of 5167171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avantor Inc. [AVTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTR shares is $26.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Avantor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $21 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Avantor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on AVTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avantor Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVTR in the course of the last twelve months was 24.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

How has AVTR stock performed recently?

Avantor Inc. [AVTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, AVTR shares gained by 7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.54 for Avantor Inc. [AVTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.75, while it was recorded at 25.41 for the last single week of trading, and 21.53 for the last 200 days.

Avantor Inc. [AVTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Avantor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Earnings analysis for Avantor Inc. [AVTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avantor Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avantor Inc. go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for Avantor Inc. [AVTR]

The top three institutional holders of AVTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AVTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AVTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.