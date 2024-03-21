DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] moved down -1.73: Why It’s Important

DigitalBridge Group Inc [NYSE: DBRG] closed the trading session at $18.22. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 6:34 PM that DigitalBridge to Host Investor Day on May 13, 2024.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the Company”) (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on May 13, 2024, at 2:00 pm EDT.

The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange and feature presentations and panels led by members of executive management, including participation from senior portfolio company management. The event is expected to provide investors, analysts, and other stakeholders with insights into the firm’s outlook on private markets, evolving trends in digital infrastructure including the early impacts of generative AI on global demand across the DigitalBridge portfolio, DigitalBridge’s unique heritage and expertise investing across the sector, and the Company’s strategic and financial objectives for 2024 and beyond.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.88 percent and weekly performance of -1.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, DBRG reached to a volume of 6375649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $19 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2023, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.50 to $17.50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on DBRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

DBRG stock trade performance evaluation

DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.91, while it was recorded at 18.46 for the last single week of trading, and 16.87 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc posted -1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,016.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBRG.

DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DBRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DBRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.