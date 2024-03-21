Deutsche Bank lifts Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Astrazeneca plc ADR [NASDAQ: AZN] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $65.73. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM that AstraZeneca to acquire Fusion to accelerate the development of next-generation radioconjugates to treat cancer.

Includes actinium-based clinical-stage radioconjugate targeting PSMA for prostate cancer, pipeline of radioconjugates and state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities.

AstraZeneca has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation radioconjugates (RCs). The acquisition marks a major step forward in AstraZeneca delivering on its ambition to transform cancer treatment and outcomes for patients by replacing traditional regimens like chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted treatments.

Astrazeneca plc ADR stock has also loss -2.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZN stock has declined by -0.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.41% and lost -2.41% year-on date.

The market cap for AZN stock reached $203.79 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 3.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 3523475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $78.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astrazeneca plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Astrazeneca plc ADR stock. On January 03, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AZN shares from 78.50 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrazeneca plc ADR is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.90, while it was recorded at 66.16 for the last single week of trading, and 67.12 for the last 200 days.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Astrazeneca plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Astrazeneca plc ADR posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astrazeneca plc ADR go to 12.80%.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.