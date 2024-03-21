Deutsche Bank AG [DB] Revenue clocked in at $64.21 billion, up 10.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Deutsche Bank AG [NYSE: DB] price surged by 0.67 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 5:38 PM that Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Lotus Technology Inc.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: LOT) is a leading global luxury electric vehicle maker dedicated to delivering sustainable luxury mobility via research and development of proprietary next-generation technologies, including in autonomous driving, lightweight engineering, and high-performance architectures.*.

The one-year DB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.48. The average equity rating for DB stock is currently 2.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Deutsche Bank AG [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $15.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank AG is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42.

DB Stock Performance Analysis:

Deutsche Bank AG [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.14 for Deutsche Bank AG [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.46, while it was recorded at 14.80 for the last single week of trading, and 11.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deutsche Bank AG Fundamentals:

Deutsche Bank AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

DB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deutsche Bank AG posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank AG go to 1.34%.

Deutsche Bank AG [DB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.