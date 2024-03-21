BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] Stock trading around $3.38 per share: What’s Next?

BRF S.A. ADR [NYSE: BRFS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.59%. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM that BRF filled its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

BRF S.A. (“BRF” or “Company”) (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on this date, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), in English version. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company’s website.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website https://ri.brf-global.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF’s audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF’s Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, BRFS stock rose by 154.14%. The one-year BRF S.A. ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.82. The average equity rating for BRFS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.67 billion, with 1.68 billion shares outstanding and 1.68 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, BRFS stock reached a trading volume of 3652570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $3.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BRF S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2023, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. ADR is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 2477.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

BRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 20.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BRF S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

BRF S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

BRFS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BRF S.A. ADR posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS.

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BRFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BRFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.