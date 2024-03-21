Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] stock Upgrade by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $12

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] price surged by 42.54 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 6:12 AM that BCLI: Unveils Plans for Phase 3b Trial of NurOwn® in ALS….

By David Bautz, PhD.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The one-year BCLI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.9. The average equity rating for BCLI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BCLI stock. On December 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BCLI shares from 14 to 5.

BCLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.36. With this latest performance, BCLI shares gained by 40.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.72 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3473, while it was recorded at 0.3705 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8816 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Fundamentals:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

BCLI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCLI.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BCLI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BCLI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.