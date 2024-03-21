Barrington Research lifts CuriosityStream Inc [CURI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CuriosityStream Inc [NASDAQ: CURI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.81%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 4:15 PM that CuriosityStream Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Initiation of Dividend Program.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a global factual entertainment company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share, with the first dividend payable on April 30, 2024, to stockholders of record on April 12, 2024. With the initiation of a cash dividend program, CuriosityStream intends to pay regular quarterly dividends.

“Our fourth quarter revenue results met our guidance range while adjusted free cash flow exceeded our guidance range, and we delivered sequential revenue growth in our Direct Business. We continued to decrease our cost base, as we achieved our fifth straight quarter of sequential adjusted free cash flow improvement,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President & CEO. “Looking forward, we will be guiding to positive adjusted free cash flow for the first quarter of 2024, and we believe the initiation of the dividend program, which will be paid from excess cash, underscores our positive outlook for cash flow in 2024.”.

Over the last 12 months, CURI stock dropped by -57.86%. The one-year CuriosityStream Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.33. The average equity rating for CURI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.87 million, with 52.68 million shares outstanding and 28.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.76K shares, CURI stock reached a trading volume of 1836403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CuriosityStream Inc [CURI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURI shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for CuriosityStream Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for CuriosityStream Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CURI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CuriosityStream Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

CURI Stock Performance Analysis:

CuriosityStream Inc [CURI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.81. With this latest performance, CURI shares gained by 18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for CuriosityStream Inc [CURI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5132, while it was recorded at 0.5419 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6969 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CuriosityStream Inc Fundamentals:

CuriosityStream Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.03 and a Current Ratio set at 2.03.

CURI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CuriosityStream Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -154.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CuriosityStream Inc go to 46.80%.

CuriosityStream Inc [CURI] Institutonal Ownership Details

