Barclays lifts Broadcom Inc [AVGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Broadcom Inc [NASDAQ: AVGO] jumped around 37.99 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1276.00 at the close of the session, up 3.07%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Broadcom Extends Leadership in Custom Accelerators and Merchant Networking Solutions for AI Infrastructure.

Latest Offerings Advance Broadcom’s Portfolio of Open, Scalable and Power-Efficient Technologies for AI solutions.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, AVGO reached a trading volume of 4079394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadcom Inc [AVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $1527.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $1000 to $1400. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1300, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on AVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc is set at 45.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 32.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

How has AVGO stock performed recently?

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,244.66, while it was recorded at 1,249.80 for the last single week of trading, and 988.90 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc [AVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Broadcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earnings analysis for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadcom Inc posted 10.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 10.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc go to 14.40%.

Insider trade positions for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]

The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.