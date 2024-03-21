AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU] Revenue clocked in at $4.58 billion, up 13.80% YTD: What’s Next?

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [NYSE: AU] price surged by 4.93 percent to reach at $1.0. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 7:04 AM that AngloGold Ashanti Releases Preliminary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the Six Months and the Year Ended 31 December 2023.

Announces Annual General Meeting Date and Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements.

AngloGold Ashanti plc (“AngloGold Ashanti”, “AGA” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide its preliminary unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the six months and the year ended 31 December 2023 (the “FY 2023 Earnings Release”).

The one-year AU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.33. The average equity rating for AU stock is currently 2.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $20.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2023, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

AU Stock Performance Analysis:

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.00. With this latest performance, AU shares gained by 19.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.62, while it was recorded at 21.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AngloGold Ashanti Plc. Fundamentals:

AngloGold Ashanti Plc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

AU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. go to 19.20%.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.