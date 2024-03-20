why Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.75

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $13.35 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Teva and Jiangsu Nhwa Forge Strategic Partnership to Promote Patient Access to AUSTEDO® in China.

Teva Pharmaceutical Investments Singapore Pte Ltd (TPIS), a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) and Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (“Nhwa”) today announced it formed a partnership for the marketing and distribution of Teva’s AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders – chorea associated with Huntington’s disease (HD) and tardive dyskinesia (TD) in adults. The partnership intends to increase patients’ access to Teva’s AUSTEDO, leveraging Nhwa’s leadership in China’s neuro-psychiatric health sector.

“Nhwa has deep neuro-psychiatry expertise and capabilities, from research and development to commercialization,” commented Theodor Wee, General Manager of Teva Greater China. “Together, we can promote cost-effective delivery of safe, quality medicines and contribute to the sustainability of China’s healthcare system.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.82M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 4843118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $12 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $14, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on TEVA stock. On January 03, 2024, analysts increased their price target for TEVA shares from 8 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for TEVA stock

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.54, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.98 for the last 200 days.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 1.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.