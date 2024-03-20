why Hello Group Inc ADR [MOMO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.11

Hello Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: MOMO] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.93 at the close of the session, up 1.37%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 4:12 AM that Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (“Hello Group” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, MOMO reached a trading volume of 5162868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hello Group Inc ADR [MOMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $9.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hello Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $5 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Hello Group Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $12, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MOMO stock. On December 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MOMO shares from 5 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hello Group Inc ADR is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.72.

How has MOMO stock performed recently?

Hello Group Inc ADR [MOMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.40. With this latest performance, MOMO shares dropped by -5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.22 for Hello Group Inc ADR [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Hello Group Inc ADR [MOMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hello Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.72 and a Current Ratio set at 3.74.

Earnings analysis for Hello Group Inc ADR [MOMO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hello Group Inc ADR posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hello Group Inc ADR go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for Hello Group Inc ADR [MOMO]

