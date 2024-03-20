Visa Inc [V] is 10.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Visa Inc [NYSE: V] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $287.35. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Visa and Taulia / SAP Partner to Drive Global Availability of Embedded Finance.

New partnership brings seamless execution and reconciliation of b2b payments.

Visa (NYSE:V), a global leader in digital payments, and Taulia, an SAP company, and a leading provider of working capital management solutions, have announced a new partnership to make embedded finance accessible to businesses worldwide. The collaboration will incorporate Visa’s digital payments technology into Taulia Virtual Cards, a solution that integrates with SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and business applications for a seamless and streamlined payments experience for buyers and suppliers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6594658 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Visa Inc stands at 1.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.21%.

The market cap for V stock reached $577.28 billion, with 1.59 billion shares outstanding and 1.58 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, V reached a trading volume of 6594658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $302.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Visa Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $296 to $306. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Visa Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 30.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.19 for Visa Inc [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 276.45, while it was recorded at 285.40 for the last single week of trading, and 250.39 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Visa Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc [V]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc posted 2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc go to 13.29%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc [V]

The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in V stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.