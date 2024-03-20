Roku Inc [ROKU] fell -29.59% so far this year. What now?

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.54. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Cross Screen Media and Roku Expand Partnership to Enable Cross-Channel Measurement for Local Agencies.

Cross Screen Media, a CTV activation managed service provider for local agencies specializing in political and public affairs, today announced an expanded partnership with Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform. Cross Screen Media’s agency customers can now accurately measure spend on Roku inventory and through Roku’s Ad Platform. Agencies can also leverage Roku’s ACR viewership data to target precise audiences based on household-level consumption of ads across both linear TV and CTV.

The expanded partnership augments the existing capability for agencies to efficiently reach their target audiences by activating campaigns on Roku’s premium inventory through unique first-party data.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5820971 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roku Inc stands at 3.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $9.26 billion, with 126.12 million shares outstanding and 125.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 5820971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $84.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $110 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Roku Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $75, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 53.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.34.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.45 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.81, while it was recorded at 64.21 for the last single week of trading, and 78.85 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.34 and a Current Ratio set at 2.41.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc [ROKU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc posted -1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc [ROKU]

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.