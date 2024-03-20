NKGen Biotech Inc [NKGN] is -22.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NKGen Biotech Inc [NASDAQ: NKGN] gained 7.61% or 0.15 points to close at $2.12 with a heavy trading volume of 22061483 shares. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that NKGen Biotech Announces Upcoming Presentation on SNK01 in Alzheimer’s Disease at the Tau2024 Global Conference.

The daily chart for NKGN points out that the company has recorded -80.81% loss over the past six months.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, NKGN reached to a volume of 22061483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for NKGN stock

NKGen Biotech Inc [NKGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.54. With this latest performance, NKGN shares gained by 41.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for NKGen Biotech Inc [NKGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8200, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7600 for the last 200 days.

NKGen Biotech Inc [NKGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NKGen Biotech Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.27.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NKGen Biotech Inc [NKGN]

The top three institutional holders of NKGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NKGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NKGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.