Medtronic Plc [MDT] Revenue clocked in at $32.32 billion, up 2.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Medtronic Plc [NYSE: MDT] price surged by 0.54 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Orchestra BioMed Demonstrates Strength of Cardiovascular Pipeline with Virtue® SAB and AVIM Therapy Presentations at CRT 2024 Annual Meeting.

New pharmacokinetic data demonstrate Virtue® SAB enables extended release of sirolimus above required tissue concentrations in target arterial sites without polymer degradation or detectable remaining polymer within 90 days of balloon delivery.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

AVIM therapy presentation highlighted recent clinical results showing favorable hemodynamic effects and long-term reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure, as well as the design of the BACKBEAT global pivotal study now enrolling in collaboration with Medtronic, plc (NYSE:MDT).

The one-year MDT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.07. The average equity rating for MDT stock is currently 2.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Medtronic Plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $93.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Medtronic Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Medtronic Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MDT stock. On April 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MDT shares from 77 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic Plc is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

MDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Medtronic Plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Medtronic Plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.60, while it was recorded at 84.16 for the last single week of trading, and 82.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medtronic Plc Fundamentals:

Medtronic Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

MDT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medtronic Plc posted 1.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic Plc go to 3.48%.

Medtronic Plc [MDT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MDT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MDT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.