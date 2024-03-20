Market cap of Zoomcar Holdings Inc. [ZCAR] reaches 61.61M – now what?

Zoomcar Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ZCAR] price plunged by -16.95 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 12:00 AM that EaseMyTrip Partners With Zoomcar to Provide Pre-Booked and On-Demand Self-Drive Cars in India.

Partnership Revolutionizes Travel in India, Offering Travelers Convenience and Flexibility in Planning Their Journeys End to End.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoomcar Holdings Inc. [ZCAR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoomcar Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.46.

ZCAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoomcar Holdings Inc. [ZCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.33. With this latest performance, ZCAR shares dropped by -36.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.53 for Zoomcar Holdings Inc. [ZCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4925, while it was recorded at 1.1220 for the last single week of trading, and 8.2959 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoomcar Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Zoomcar Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Zoomcar Holdings Inc. [ZCAR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZCAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZCAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.