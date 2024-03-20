Market cap of United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] reaches 130.63B – now what?

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE: UPS] surged by $1.51 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $153.20. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 2:30 AM that UPS ADDS CAPACITY WITH ADDITIONAL FLIGHT AND OFFERS MIDNIGHT SHIPMENT PICKUP TIMES FOR TAIWAN EXPORTS TO EUROPE.

Increased frequency to 4 days a week allows Taiwan businesses to deliver 30% more volume, and more regularly, to 56+ countries and territories in Europe, in as little as 2 business days.

Shipments can be picked up as late as midnight and still benefit from same-day export, giving Taiwan businesses a “truly end-of-day” pickup experience, and more time to manufacture goods.

United Parcel Service, Inc. stock has also loss -2.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UPS stock has declined by -5.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.31% and lost -2.56% year-on date.

The market cap for UPS stock reached $130.63 billion, with 852.65 million shares outstanding and 726.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 4209724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $160.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $160 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2024, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $175 to $147, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on UPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service, Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

UPS stock trade performance evaluation

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.56, while it was recorded at 153.38 for the last single week of trading, and 160.38 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service, Inc. posted 2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service, Inc. go to 2.46%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.