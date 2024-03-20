Market cap of SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] reaches 5.32M – now what?

SciSparc Ltd [NASDAQ: SPRC] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.17. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 7:29 AM that SciSparc Granted Another Patent, Strengthening its Core Technology in Canada.

This patent grant adds to the patent portfolio of the Company, thereby supporting the innovation of SciSparc’s technologies.

SciSparc Ltd stock has also loss -25.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPRC stock has declined by -63.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.61% and lost -55.53% year-on date.

The market cap for SPRC stock reached $5.32 million, with 2.45 million shares outstanding and 2.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, SPRC reached a trading volume of 4487420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRC shares is $520.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

SPRC stock trade performance evaluation

SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.43. With this latest performance, SPRC shares dropped by -37.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.51 for SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 6.85 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SciSparc Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]: Institutional Ownership

