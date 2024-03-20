Market Analysts see National Cinemedia Inc [NCMI] gaining to $6.75. Time to buy?

National Cinemedia Inc [NASDAQ: NCMI] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 19.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.06. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 4:02 PM that National CineMedia, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023.

Fourth quarter revenue per attendee reaches record high.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8343253 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of National Cinemedia Inc stands at 7.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.35%.

The market cap for NCMI stock reached $489.71 million, with 96.84 million shares outstanding and 63.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 376.22K shares, NCMI reached a trading volume of 8343253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about National Cinemedia Inc [NCMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCMI shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for National Cinemedia Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-20-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for National Cinemedia Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $0.50 to $0.25, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on NCMI stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NCMI shares from 1 to 0.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Cinemedia Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has NCMI stock performed recently?

National Cinemedia Inc [NCMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.75. With this latest performance, NCMI shares gained by 24.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 381.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.93 for National Cinemedia Inc [NCMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.96 for the last 200 days.

National Cinemedia Inc [NCMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

National Cinemedia Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Earnings analysis for National Cinemedia Inc [NCMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, National Cinemedia Inc posted -3.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Cinemedia Inc go to -6.33%.

Insider trade positions for National Cinemedia Inc [NCMI]

The top three institutional holders of NCMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NCMI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NCMI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.