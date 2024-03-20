Market Analysts see Hoth Therapeutics Inc [HOTH] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HOTH] price surged by 17.39 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:21 AM that Hoth Therapeutics Announces Positive Data In Completed Study of Alzheimer’s Disease Pre-Clinical Treatment with HT-ALZ.

HT-ALZ emerges as a promising novel solution for combating neuroinflammation and cognitive deficits associated with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), is pleased to unveil positive pre-clinical research showcasing the potential of HT-ALZ, an innovative Alzheimer’s disease therapeutic. Targeting the Substance P/Neurokinin 1 Receptor pathway, HT-ALZ emerges as a promising novel solution for combating neuroinflammation and cognitive deficits associated with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The one-year HOTH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.29. The average equity rating for HOTH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hoth Therapeutics Inc [HOTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOTH shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Hoth Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hoth Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

HOTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Hoth Therapeutics Inc [HOTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, HOTH shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Hoth Therapeutics Inc [HOTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3137, while it was recorded at 1.2020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7925 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hoth Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Hoth Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.63 and a Current Ratio set at 7.63.

HOTH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hoth Therapeutics Inc posted -2.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOTH.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc [HOTH] Institutonal Ownership Details

