Kroger Co. [KR] moved up 0.52: Why It’s Important

Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] price surged by 0.52 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Kroger Announces Definitive Agreement for Sale of Its Specialty Pharmacy Business.

Specialty pharmacy serves patients with chronic illnesses who require complex care.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its specialty pharmacy business to CarelonRx, a subsidiary of Elevance Health.

The one-year KR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.29. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $57.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $42 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kroger Co. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 18.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.90 for Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.45, while it was recorded at 56.06 for the last single week of trading, and 46.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

KR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kroger Co. posted 1.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

Kroger Co. [KR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.