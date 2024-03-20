iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] Is Currently -0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

iQIYI Inc ADR [NASDAQ: IQ] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.95 at the close of the session, down -0.75%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 6:44 AM that iQIYI Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, iQIYI, Inc., 4/F, iQIYI Youth Center, Yoolee Plaza, No. 21, North Road of Workers’ Stadium, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100027, People’s Republic of China.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.93M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 5446692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $5.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2023, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.70 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.14. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.67 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

iQIYI Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc ADR posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc ADR go to 4.49%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]

The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.