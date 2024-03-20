IonQ Inc [IONQ] Is Currently -3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IonQ Inc [NYSE: IONQ] loss -3.14% or -0.3 points to close at $9.24 with a heavy trading volume of 6780187 shares. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM that IonQ and South Carolina Quantum Enter Strategic Agreement to Advance a Quantum Ecosystem in South Carolina.

South Carolina becomes the latest state to accelerate the advancement of quantum computing.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced it has entered a strategic agreement with South Carolina Quantum (SC Quantum) to provide world-class quantum computing capabilities and professional services to SC Quantum partners, including academic institutions. As part of the agreement, IonQ and SC Quantum will partner to develop quantum-specific academic coursework for training future members of the quantum economy. SC Quantum will also partner with IonQ to accelerate the introduction of quantum technologies within enterprises, startups, and industries across South Carolina.

The daily chart for IONQ points out that the company has recorded -42.82% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, IONQ reached to a volume of 6780187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IonQ Inc [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $15.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for IonQ Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on IONQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

Trading performance analysis for IONQ stock

IonQ Inc [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.38. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for IonQ Inc [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.73, while it was recorded at 9.38 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc [IONQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

IonQ Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.49 and a Current Ratio set at 10.49.

IonQ Inc [IONQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IonQ Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at IonQ Inc [IONQ]

The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IONQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IONQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.