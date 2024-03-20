Invesco Ltd [IVZ] stock Initiated by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $21

Invesco Ltd [NYSE: IVZ] closed the trading session at $15.41. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Invesco Wins Overall Fixed Income Fund Family, 18 LSEG Lipper Awards for Outstanding Risk-Adjusted Returns across its Active Investments Platform.

Invesco is proud to be recognized by the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards as the top Overall Fixed Income Fund Family (Large Firm) as well as 18 additional wins for leading mutual funds across its active fixed income and equities investments platform. Based on Lipper’s quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards pay tribute to outstanding performance for consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, and 10-year returns relative to industry peers in each category.

“Our clients trust us to deliver on their high bar, from a quality investment process to a frictionless experience with superior engagement. We are pleased to be recognized by Lipper for our exceptional investment strategies across our active mutual fund complex,” said Tony Wong, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments, Invesco. “Congratulations to our investments teams, whose focused offerings lie at the intersection of high opportunity markets and high demand capabilities.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.62 percent and weekly performance of -1.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, IVZ reached to a volume of 4474210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invesco Ltd [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $17.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $15.50 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $21, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 6.07.

IVZ stock trade performance evaluation

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.03, while it was recorded at 15.45 for the last single week of trading, and 15.60 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invesco Ltd [IVZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Ltd posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd go to 13.99%.

Invesco Ltd [IVZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IVZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.