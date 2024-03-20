Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] Stock trading around $135.50 per share: What’s Next?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [NYSE: ICE] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $135.50. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 10:30 AM that Freddie Mac and ICE Collaborate to Help Lenders Improve Loan Quality.

“We’re joining forces with ICE to combine our organizations’ unique strengths to help more lenders deliver higher quality mortgages in this challenging market,” said Kevin Kauffman, Freddie Mac Single-Family Senior Vice President of Seller Engagement. “Our collaboration with ICE builds upon Freddie Mac’s commitment to improve loan quality from origination through delivery so we can help reduce defects, lower costs and bring greater efficiency to the mortgage origination process.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4332423 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intercontinental Exchange Inc stands at 1.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.26%.

The market cap for ICE stock reached $77.59 billion, with 573.00 million shares outstanding and 568.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 4332423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $151.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $117 to $130, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.15.

How has ICE stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.82, while it was recorded at 135.49 for the last single week of trading, and 118.57 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc go to 8.93%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]

The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ICE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ICE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.