Interactive Strength Inc [TRNR] Stock trading around $0.40 per share: What’s Next?

Interactive Strength Inc [NASDAQ: TRNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.43%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) to Exhibit Both CLMBR and FORME Lift at IHRSA in Los Angeles March 6-8.

Interactive Strength Inc.

CLMBR is Receiving Significant Interest From Gyms for use on the Cardio Floor and in the Group Fitness Room as a Replacement for Spin Bike.

The one-year Interactive Strength Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.33. The average equity rating for TRNR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.64 million, with 14.33 million shares outstanding and 3.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 600.88K shares, TRNR stock reached a trading volume of 4559201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Interactive Strength Inc [TRNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRNR shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interactive Strength Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82.

TRNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Interactive Strength Inc [TRNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.43. With this latest performance, TRNR shares dropped by -38.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for Interactive Strength Inc [TRNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6220, while it was recorded at 0.3411 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4629 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Interactive Strength Inc Fundamentals:

Interactive Strength Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.05 and a Current Ratio set at 0.31.

Interactive Strength Inc [TRNR] Institutonal Ownership Details

