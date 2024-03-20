ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] Is Currently -0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: IBN] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $25.90. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 2:00 AM that ICICI Bank Canada launches ‘Money2India (Canada)’ mobile banking app.

The app enables instant money transfer from any bank in Canada to any bank in India.

Customers of other banks can also transfer money to India using this app.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stock has also loss -0.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBN stock has inclined by 5.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.41% and gained 8.64% year-on date.

The market cap for IBN stock reached $90.91 billion, with 3.51 billion shares outstanding and 3.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, IBN reached a trading volume of 4105725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $29.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10.

IBN stock trade performance evaluation

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.90, while it was recorded at 25.91 for the last single week of trading, and 23.66 for the last 200 days.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR go to 21.30%.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.