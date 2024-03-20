Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] Revenue clocked in at $2.21 million, up 120.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: FUSN] gained 99.06% on the last trading session, reaching $21.18 price per share at the time. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 3:00 AM that Fusion Pharmaceuticals to be Acquired by AstraZeneca, Accelerating Development of Next-Generation Radioconjugates to Treat Cancer.

Transaction includes actinium-based clinical-stage radioconjugate targeting PSMA for prostate cancer, pipeline of radioconjugates and state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities.

Fusion shareholders to receive $21.00 per share in cash at closing plus a non-transferrable contingent value right (CVR) of $3.00 per share, representing a total transaction value of approximately $2.4 billion including the CVR.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, FUSN reached a trading volume of 41241799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUSN shares is $18.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on FUSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 693.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 123.42. With this latest performance, FUSN shares gained by 74.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 699.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 410.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.02 for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.96, while it was recorded at 12.13 for the last single week of trading, and 5.92 for the last 200 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.63 and a Current Ratio set at 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUSN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]

