Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Stock trading around $2.05 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.84% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.21%. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 6:50 AM that Endeavour Silver Reports 2023 Financial Results: Earnings Conference Call at 9am PST (12pm EST) Time.

“The path to growth is never a straight line, so our ability to rise above challenges defines our success. During 2023, we kept focused on our main goals, while successfully navigating industry challenges” commented Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. “From a cost perspective, all Mexican miners faced overarching challenges, with persistent cost pressures across various channels. Our operations team demonstrated their resolve to overcome a significant challenge at Guanacevi, by elevating both mine and mill productivity levels above planned targets. As the remediation efforts extended into early Q4, the positive momentum from these initiatives reduced Q4 2023 cost metrics compared to Q3 2023 and will carry forward into the upcoming year.”.

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock dropped by -39.88%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.75. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $409.36 million, with 217.25 million shares outstanding and 198.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 4340561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 34.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.73 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.71, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

EXK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.