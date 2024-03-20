Embraer S.A. ADR [ERJ] stock Downgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $19

Embraer S.A. ADR [NYSE: ERJ] closed the trading session at $25.07. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 7:52 AM that EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS 4th QUARTER 2023 and FISCAL YEAR 2023.

EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its FOURTH Quarter 2023 AND FISCAL YEAR 2023 Earnings Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.88 percent and weekly performance of 18.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 70.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, ERJ reached to a volume of 3974161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Embraer S.A. ADR [ERJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $27.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Embraer S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ERJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. ADR is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERJ in the course of the last twelve months was 13.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

ERJ stock trade performance evaluation

Embraer S.A. ADR [ERJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.03. With this latest performance, ERJ shares gained by 38.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.06 for Embraer S.A. ADR [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.13, while it was recorded at 23.36 for the last single week of trading, and 16.44 for the last 200 days.

Embraer S.A. ADR [ERJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Embraer S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Embraer S.A. ADR [ERJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Embraer S.A. ADR posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4,700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. ADR go to 17.00%.

Embraer S.A. ADR [ERJ]: Institutional Ownership

