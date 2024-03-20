DLocal Limited [DLO] fell -15.21% so far this year. What now?

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] slipped around -3.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.00 at the close of the session, down -17.49%. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 4:03 PM that dLocal Appoints Dr. Verónica Raffo as Independent Board Member.

Distinguished lawyer with deep expertise in corporate governance to join the Board of Directors and uphold highest standards of transparency and accountability for the firm.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 894.00K shares, DLO reached a trading volume of 9002395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DLocal Limited [DLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $19.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $15 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for DLocal Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on DLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

How has DLO stock performed recently?

DLocal Limited [DLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.08. With this latest performance, DLO shares dropped by -8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.80 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 17.20 for the last single week of trading, and 16.75 for the last 200 days.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings analysis for DLocal Limited [DLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DLocal Limited posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLocal Limited go to 32.70%.

Insider trade positions for DLocal Limited [DLO]

The top three institutional holders of DLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.