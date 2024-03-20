DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] Stock trading around $33.11 per share: What’s Next?

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [NASDAQ: XRAY] closed the trading session at $33.11. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Dentsply Sirona Announces Retirement of Eric K. Brandt from the Board of Directors.

Mr. Brandt commented, “As I think back on the past two decades and all of the challenges we’ve navigated together, I am grateful for the talented and dedicated individuals with whom I have had the privilege to serve. I am proud of the strong and diverse Board that we have assembled and I believe it’s the right time for me to step aside. I have immense faith in the leadership and talent at the Board and the Company and I’m excited to see what they will achieve.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.97 percent and weekly performance of -1.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, XRAY reached to a volume of 6906214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $37.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 30.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

XRAY stock trade performance evaluation

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.22, while it was recorded at 33.21 for the last single week of trading, and 35.15 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc go to 14.10%.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XRAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XRAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.