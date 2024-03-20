Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] Stock trading around $17.93 per share: What’s Next?

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] loss -0.44% or -0.08 points to close at $17.93 with a heavy trading volume of 4625444 shares. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Columbia Banking System to Present at Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences on March 5-6, 2024.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia” Nasdaq: COLB) President and CEO Clint Stein is scheduled to present at the Raymond James & Associates 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET. Mr. Stein is also scheduled to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 4:40 p.m. ET.

An audiocast and replay of each event, which may contain forward-looking statements, will be available in the “News & Market Data – Event Calendar” section of our investor relations website at www.columbiabankingsystem.com. An investor presentation is expected to be available prior to the events and can be accessed in the “News & Market Data – Presentations” section of Columbia’s website.

The daily chart for COLB points out that the company has recorded -12.28% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, COLB reached to a volume of 4625444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $31 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Columbia Banking System, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on COLB stock. On January 25, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for COLB shares from 30 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System, Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.35.

Trading performance analysis for COLB stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.95. With this latest performance, COLB shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.41 for Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.40, while it was recorded at 18.38 for the last single week of trading, and 21.39 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Columbia Banking System, Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]

The top three institutional holders of COLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.