Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] Is Currently -3.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Celsius Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CELH] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -3.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $86.37. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Celsius Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of Celsius®, the premium lifestyle energy drink formulated to power active lifestyles with ESSENTIAL ENERGY™, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences:.

Stifel Inaugural Consumer Executive Ski Summit 2024Date: March 7-8, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4154866 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Celsius Holdings Inc stands at 5.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.39%.

The market cap for CELH stock reached $20.11 billion, with 231.79 million shares outstanding and 159.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 4154866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $95.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $65 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 75.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 162.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.48.

How has CELH stock performed recently?

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 34.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.31 for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.62, while it was recorded at 91.68 for the last single week of trading, and 57.14 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Celsius Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.48 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH.

Insider trade positions for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]

The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CELH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CELH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.